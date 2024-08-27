Former Bills' draft pick available on WR market after being cut by Giants
The Buffalo Bills could be headed toward a reunion with former draft pick Isaiah Hodgins.
It's all speculation at this point, but as news trickles out on roster cutdown day, the possibility has become more of a possibility than it was just 24 hours ago. The New York Giants, who claimed the wide receiver off waivers on 2022, released Hodgins on Tuesday morning according to New York Daily News reporter Pat Leonard.
Meanwhile, the Bills have reportedly cut two receivers who were in competition for the WR6 spot (assuming Buffalo would keep six at the position) — 2023 fifth-rounder Justin Shorter and 2023 Practice Squad member Tyrell Shavers, who had a productive training camp, will be left off the initial 53-man roster.
The Bills have multiple options on how to proceed. First, they could choose to roster only five receivers. Maybe, KJ Hamler earns the WR6 spot with help from his added value as a punt returner.
Thirdly, Buffalo could sign a wide receiver released by another team. In that case, a reunion with Hodgins makes sense.
The Bills clearly saw potential in the Oregon State product and were hoping to sneak him back onto the Practice Squad until the Giants stepped in and swiped him away. Hodgins, the No. 207 overall selection in 2020, proceeded to play 25 games for New York and former Buffalo offensive coordinator Brian Daboll.
The 6-foot-3 Hodgins quickly became a viable redzone target for the Giants, hauling in four touchdown passes over his first eight appearances. After looking like a potential breakout candidate down the stretch in 2022, Hodgins failed to take a step forward in 2023 as he made only 21 catches in 17 games.
One deterrent to brining Hodgins back to Buffalo is that the player offers no special teams experience.
