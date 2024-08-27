Report: Bills release second-year WR after breakout training camp
The Buffalo Bills have reportedly released wide receiver Tyrell Shavers as they trim their roster down to 53 players, NYUpstate's Ryan Talbot reports. Talbot also notes that the team would like to re-sign the sophomore pass-catcher to the practice squad should he clear waivers.
Shavers was an oft-discussed player throughout the summer after spending his rookie season on the practice squad. He saw surprising time with the first-and-second-team offenses as he earned praise from the likes of head coach Sean McDermott, offensive coordinator Joe Brady, and quarterback Josh Allen, with the former All-Pro signal-caller even telling reporters that he was “rooting for” the 25-year-old.
This training camp promise didn’t translate to gaudy preseason production, however, as he totaled four receptions for 28 yards over the ramp-up stretch. He cannot be solely blamed for his lack of production, as Buffalo’s depth quarterback play was generally underwhelming throughout the preseason.
Shavers, even had he made the 53-man roster, likely wouldn’t have been a significant offensive contributor. He was never an overwhelming offensive presence throughout his collegiate career, catching 66 passes for 983 yards and six scores over parts of five seasons with three teams. His role to a jersey on NFL gamedays was instead as a special teamer, as he was one of the nation’s premier gunners at San Diego State (seeing 251 special teams snaps throughout his two years with the Aztecs). His stint in Western New York isn’t necessarily done, as he could potentially see time as a call-up should the Bills be able to get him back on the practice squad.
