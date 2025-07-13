Bills' free agent predicted to choose Matt Stafford after half-season with Josh Allen
Although he'll no longer have reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen as his quarterback, there are certainly worse places for Amari Cooper to land that the latest projection.
After spending the second half of the 2024 season with the Buffalo Bills, Cooper hit the free-agent market and has yet to find a home.
The Bills have seemingly chosen to move on from the five-time Pro Bowl selection, who turned 31 years old last month. It's rumored that team brass determined the aging Cooper lost a step recently and his ability to separate from defenders has suffered.
Instead of dedicating a chunk of salary cap space to re-signing Cooper, Buffalo gave a three-year, $29 million contract to former Los Angeles Chargers' starter Joshua Palmer and took a flier on 2021 second-round draft pick Elijah Moore.
Meanwhile, with training camp on the horizon, Cooper may finally land somewhere. Included as one of Bleacher Report's "8 Bold Predictions for 2025 NFL Training Camp," the wide receiver and the Los Angeles Rams could potentially reach an agreement.
RELATED: Amari Cooper thinks its 'absolutely amazing' he wasn't targeted once last week
"... At 31, coming off a down year, Amari Cooper isn't going to break the bank in his first offseason as a free agent. As a perennial postseason contender, the Rams could appeal to the five-time Pro Bowler who may want a chance to play in the Super Bowl at this stage in his career. In Los Angeles, Cooper would join a playoff-caliber team that has a well-respected quarterback [Matthew Stafford] under center. [Puka] Nacua, [Davante] Adams and Cooper would be one of the league's top receiver trios." — Moe Moton
While the 37-year-old Stafford isn't getting any younger, the former No. 1 overall draft pick put up respectable numbers while leading the Rams to a 10-6 record in his 2024 starts.
RELATED: Jets' second-round draft miss favored to prevail in Bills' crowded WR competition
It remains to be seen, however, how much Cooper still has left to offer. Over eight games with the Bills, he caught 20 of only 32 targets for 297 yards and two touchdowns.
Unfortunately, it seems like the lasting on-field memory that Bills Mafia will have of Cooper is the receiver stumbling on a third-down flanker screen late in the AFC Championship Game loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Unless, of course, he signs with the Rams and both LA and Buffalo advance to Super Bowl LX.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —