Dalton Kincaid's 4th-down drop adds another Bills playoff shortcoming in AFC championship
The Buffalo Bills have a very talented young tight end in Dalton Kincaid. But he will have to learn from a crucial mistake he made in is AFC championship debut.
The second-year tight end was able to find enough space in the Kansas City Chiefs defense on a 4th-and-5 play. And incredibly, Josh Allen was able to evade the Chiefs defense and heave a ball up to give Kincaid a chance to make a play. Unfortunately, he was not able to do that.
It was another mistake for this Buffalo franchise on a postseason stage, against their arch-nemesis no less. Another "what-if" to discuss for the Bills faithful.
The thing is, even if Kincaid makes this play, it doesn't guarantee a Buffalo win. The Bills would have advance to Kansas City's 35-yard line, putting them in field goal range with 1:54 to play. But Buffalo was still down three points, meaning they would have to convert on a field goal to tie the game.
But a red-hot Josh Allen didn't even get that chance to get the Bills in that position. Patrick Mahomes and his Chiefs were able to salt away the clock and advance to a fifth Super Bowl since 2019 and pursuit a third consecutive championship.
Kincaid had a pretty forgettable first AFC championship game appearance, as he posted two catches for 13 yards in Buffalo's fourth postseason loss to the Chiefs since 2020.
But this 4th-down play from Kincaid will go down as the next in a long lost of playoff failure moments for the Bills — from "Wide Right" and "the Music City Miracle" to most recently as Stefon Diggs watching the Kansas City AFC championship celebration in 2020 to "13-seconds" the following season.
You've got to feel for the sophomore TE. But this was not the ideal time for him to have a showing like this in a game this pivotal.