Bills made $29 million offensive addition who is 'ready to explode'
Instead of signing a true outside wide receiver in free agency, the Buffalo Bills added a player who can line up at multiple spots in the formation.
While some see it as an overpay (Buffalo gave him a three-year, $29 million deal), the Bills see wide receiver Josh Palmer as a valuable addition because of his versatility.
“I pride myself a lot on playing every position on the field," said Palmer during an interview on One Bills Live. "So even when I train, I train in the slot, I train in the boundary, I train out wide because it's a whole different game in those three different spots. So I like to pride myself on knowing how to do all that."
There's also an intriguing idea that the former Los Angeles Chargers' third-round draft pick possess an untapped potential, and who better to extract it than NFL MVP quarterback Josh Allen.
“I've just been getting better every year. I feel like my first three years there with Keenan [Allen] and Mike [Williams] and my receiver coach out there, I was able to find my game and figure out what works and doesn't work. And I had the time to do that and be patient with that because I was still with Keenan and Mike," said Palmer.
Both Allen, mainly a slot option, and Williams, an outside receiver, were gone in 2024, putting more pressure on Palmer as a top option for the Chargers. Over 15 appearances, he totaled 584 yards on 39 receptions (65 targets).
“Last year was what it was, and then now I'm here just ready to explode and show to myself that I've been working towards being in this position, how more of a refined receiver I am," said Palmer.
The Bills and Palmer both seem to believe that the best is yet to come for the Canadian-born pass-catcher. Afterall, there aren't many environments more conducive to offensive success than Orchard Park right now.
