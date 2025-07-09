Bills' replacement for Stefon Diggs projected to make Pro Bowl as Josh Allen thrives
The Buffalo Bills traded away four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Stefon Diggs prior to the 2024 season and essentially replaced him by committee.
Although he no longer had a prototypical WR1 to target, Bills' quarterback Josh Allen did not lose an ounce of effectiveness. In fact, he proceeded to win his first-ever NFL MVP award as a fourth-time finalist.
This season, however, Sports Illustrated projects Allen will see a first-time Pro Bowl selection emerge from the receiving corps.
Making the situation a bit easier for Allen to navigate last year, 2022 fifth-round draft Khalil Shakir accounted for a breakout campaign and finished as the team's leader in catches (76) and receiving yards (821).
Heading into his fourth pro season, Shakir has been listed as one of "Ten Possible First-Time NFL Pro Bowlers in 2025" by SI's Conor Orr. The Bills' sure-handed pass-catcher was the lone WR included in the 10-player group.
"Jerry Jeudy was the second starter in the AFC last year with a 90-catch, 1,200-yard, four-touchdown season. Shakir more than doubled his target volume last season, going from 45 in 2023 to 100 in his third season. Assuming Shakir’s rise was part of the reason the Bills felt so comfortable attacking the defensive side of the ball in the draft, one would assume he’ll be heavily involved in Josh Allen’s plans for this upcoming season. Let’s say Shakir sees 20 more balls this year and catches an extra 14, he’d be right in Jeudy territory—and Bills fans are known to show out for home-grown talent on the verge of Pro Bowl consideration (although how has Christian Benford—whom I brought up in this column last year—not been a Pro Bowler yet, either?)." — Conor Orr
The 25-year-old Shakir has been ultra reliable as evidenced by his 75.2 career catch percentage. He has shown a knack for evading tacklers and gaining ample yardage after the reception.
“One guy that specifically stuck out to me, man, for sure was Khalil, like just his after catch, the way he attacked the ball and just not dropping anything, just hands of Velcro, man," said Bills' cornerback Tre'Davious White this past spring during OTAs.
While Diggs earned a 2023 Pro Bowl nod in what was his last of four straight Pro Bowl seasons with the Bills, Shakir was actually more efficient down stretch that winter. Over the same 10-game span that leaked into the playoffs, Shakir totaled 462 receiving yards to 422 for Diggs. Staggeringly, Shakir did it on only 37 targets while Diggs saw 80 passes over the same period.
The Bills' belief in Shakir was evident this past spring when the two parties agreed on a four-year contract extension.
Although he may not be the fantasy football darling that casual fans drool over, Shakir has been nothing short of a reliable WR1 for Allen since Diggs left.
