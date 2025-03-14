NFL free agency: Bills grade revealed for Damar Hamlin signing
The Buffalo Bills are bringing back fan favorite and former Comeback Player of the Year candidate Damar Hamlin on a one-year, $2 million deal to keep the depth in the secondary sturdy.
Hamlin, who turns 27 next week, recorded 89 tackles and two interceptions while playing in 14 games during his first season back from his traumatic injury at the end of the 2022 regular season.
Sports Illustrated writer Matt Verdarame graded Hamlin's signing, giving the Bills a "B-" for the move.
"The Buffalo Bills added multiple defensive pieces up front, but they’re keeping one of their own in the secondary," Verdarame writes.
"Buffalo has officially re-signed safety Damar Hamlin to a one-year deal worth $2 million. Hamlin, 26, played in 14 games last season and played 98% of the team’s defensive snaps. While the Bills likely want to get better at safety, bringing Hamlin back at such a small price isn’t bad. Hamlin gives Buffalo some experience in the defensive scheme, something which could help as second-year man Cole Bishop attempts to improve."
The Bills could have done more at the position considering there were more talented players to choose from in free agency, but bringing Hamlin back gives the secondary some form of continuity, and that should be considered a good thing.
The Bills shouldn't be done with moves in the secondary, and some will likely be coming during the draft, but the incoming rookies will have Hamlin to lean on, and that should be considered a good thing for Buffalo.
