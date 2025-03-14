Bills Central

NFL free agency: Bills grade revealed for Damar Hamlin signing

The Buffalo Bills re-signed defensive back Damar Hamlin, and they received some criticism for it.

Jeremy Brener

Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Damar Hamlin on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Damar Hamlin on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Buffalo Bills are bringing back fan favorite and former Comeback Player of the Year candidate Damar Hamlin on a one-year, $2 million deal to keep the depth in the secondary sturdy.

Hamlin, who turns 27 next week, recorded 89 tackles and two interceptions while playing in 14 games during his first season back from his traumatic injury at the end of the 2022 regular season.

Sports Illustrated writer Matt Verdarame graded Hamlin's signing, giving the Bills a "B-" for the move.

"The Buffalo Bills added multiple defensive pieces up front, but they’re keeping one of their own in the secondary," Verdarame writes.

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin smiles after almost intercepting a. Pass during the second half of the Buffalo Bills wild card game against the Denver Broncos at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Jan. 12, 2025. Behind him are teammates Buffalo Bills cornerback Rasul Douglas and Buffalo Bills cornerback Cam Lewis. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Buffalo has officially re-signed safety Damar Hamlin to a one-year deal worth $2 million. Hamlin, 26, played in 14 games last season and played 98% of the team’s defensive snaps. While the Bills likely want to get better at safety, bringing Hamlin back at such a small price isn’t bad. Hamlin gives Buffalo some experience in the defensive scheme, something which could help as second-year man Cole Bishop attempts to improve."

The Bills could have done more at the position considering there were more talented players to choose from in free agency, but bringing Hamlin back gives the secondary some form of continuity, and that should be considered a good thing.

The Bills shouldn't be done with moves in the secondary, and some will likely be coming during the draft, but the incoming rookies will have Hamlin to lean on, and that should be considered a good thing for Buffalo.

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) wears a guardian cap on his helmet against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

