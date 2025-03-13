Bills lose free agent DE to Texans as edge rusher makeover continues
There's definitely one player who will not return to the Buffalo Bills' refurbished edge rusher room in 2025.
Veteran defensive end Casey Toohill is leaving via free agency following one season of service to the Bills. The Houston Texans have signed the 28-year-old Toohill to a one-year contract according to KPRC2 reporter Aaron Wilson.
The Texans' signing happens one year after Buffalo took a flier on the former seventh-round draft pick. Toohill played 14 games during a rather pedestrian 2024 season with the Bills.
Limited to 249 defensive snaps in a rotational role, Toohill accounted for 1.0 sack, one pass deflection and one fumble recovery. The Bills cut him from the 53-man roster in mid-December and subsequently added him to the practice squad. He was not active for any of Buffalo's three postseason games.
Prior to the start of the new league year, the Bills released future Hall-of-Fame defensive end Von Miller as a salary cap casualty. Toohill is the second departure from the group while Dawuane Smoot remains an unrestricted free agent.
In the meantime, Buffalo added five-time Pro Bowl defense end Joey Bosa to the mix on a one-year contract reportedly worth $12.6 million. One day earlier, the Bills reached an agreement with versatile defensive lineman Michael Hoecht. The former Los Angeles Rams' starter has experience at edge as well as on the interior.
The Bills also made a long-term commitment to first-round defensive end Greg Rousseau, who was entering his fifth-year option season. The 6-foot-7 edge rusher earned a four-year extension reportedly valued at $80 million.
With Rousseau, Bosa and Hoecht, the Bills' edge rusher room has expanded to five members. Former second-round pick AJ Epenesa is under contract as is 2024 fifth-round pick Javon Solomon.
