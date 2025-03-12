Bills' splash free agent signing Joey Bosa is an instant upgrade over Von Miller
The Bills made a splash in free agency Tuesday night, agreeing to terms with former Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa on a one-year deal reportedly worth $12 million. The deal, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, has incentives that could increase it to $15.6 million. While the exact details of the contract have yet to be released, initial looks of it show to be rather team-friendly for a player of Bosa's caliber.
The five-time Pro-Bowler makes his way to Buffalo with a great resume; in his first nine seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers, the 29 year old amassed 72 sacks and 152 QB hits. A former third-overall pick, Bosa was the Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2016.
After releasing pass rusher Von Miller, who spent three seasons in Buffalo, the Bills desperately needed a playmaker on the opposite side of recently-extended Greg Rousseau. The team is essentially swapping out Miller for Bosa, which is a trade off that Bills fans should easily get behind. They are getting a younger player, on a cheaper, shorter deal, with higher upside at this point in both of their careers.
The biggest concern with Bosa has been his injury history as of late; he hasn't played a full season since 2019, when the NFL regular season still consisted of only 16 games. It should also be noted that he has played in just 28 out of 51 games across the last three seasons.
A counterpoint to this, however, is that the Bills' defensive scheme calls for plenty of rotation along the line, which should give their newest pass rusher the best opportunity to remain healthy over the course of a long season. This was how Von Miller was utilized for a majority of his time in Buffalo, used only on obvious passing downs in order to remain fresh and lessen the chance of injury.
The recent signing of former Rams defensive lineman Michael Hoecht should also free up opportunities for Bosa; Hoecht, while labeled a defensive end, has the ability to play multiple different positions across the front seven. When he's on the field, Hoecht must be accounted for at all times thanks to his versatility, which will open lanes for Bosa to get home to the quarterback.
The Bills went into this year's offseason with glaring needs along the defensive line, and general manager Brandon Beane is wasting no time to address it. If Joey Bosa can top the eight sacks and 12 QB hits that Von Miller had during his first season in Buffalo, this signing will prove to be a home run.
