Bills Central

4 takeaways from Bills reportedly signing Josh Palmer and what it means for WR corps

The Buffalo Bills' WR corps seemingly has its 'core four' set now that Josh Palmer is on the way

Ralph Ventre

Jan 9, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA;Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Josh Palmer (5) attempts catch a pass as Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward (29) defends during the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium
Jan 9, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA;Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Josh Palmer (5) attempts catch a pass as Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward (29) defends during the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
In this story:

With two wide receivers set to hit the free-agent market, the Buffalo Bills went after Los Angeles Chargers' UFA Josh Palmer.

A few hours after the NFL's tampering period kicked off, the Bills and Palmer reportedly agreed to a three-year contract worth up to $36 million total according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

It wasn't the blockbuster signing that Bills Mafia dreamed of and the money may seem high, but Buffalo had its reasons for pursuing Palmer.

For what it's worth, the analytics nerds appear to love the move. As for what it means for the Bills, here are four takeaways.

Heavy desire for Palmer

The Bills must really like Palmer's projected fit in their offense if the money they're paying him is any indication.

The wide receiver's production seems to warrant less than the healthy $12 million average annual value he's getting from Buffalo. Spotrac estimated Palmer to earn approximately $4.3 million per year.

Josh Palmer TD
Jan 9, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Josh Palmer (5) catches a touchdown pass / Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images

Bills want a separator

Josh Allen averaged only 5.4 air yards per completion in 2024 — 21st amongst NFL passers. Buffalo lacked a separator who could routinely stretch the opposing defense.

Palmer, who averaged more than 15.0 yards per reception over the last two seasons, may be that guy. According to Fantasy Points Data, Palmer ranked eighth out of 131 qualifying receivers in separation score against man coverage last season.

Josh Palmer separates
Dec 12, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Josh Palmer (5) runs the ball for a touchdown against the New York Giants during the first half at SoFi Stadium. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

No second act for Cooper

The Bills' midseason trade for accomplished wide receiver Amari Cooper was a net positive for 2024, but the value in running it back seems modest at best.

Heading into his 11th season, Cooper is entering the twilight of his career after totaling 297 yards on 20 catches in eight games for Buffalo. With the Bills committing more than $10 million annually for Palmer, there likely isn't much money left at the position.

Bills haven't forgotten Samuel

In the wake of the reported Palmer signing, the talking heads are setting the Bills' WR depth chart with Khalil Shakir at the top followed by WR2 Keon Coleman and WR3 Palmer. After only 31 catches for 253 yards, Curtis Samuel's 2024 regular season is rather forgettable, but skeptics, beware.

RELATED: Josh Allen credits Bills' forgotten weapon for maintaining 'mentality'

Samuel is only 28 years old and Buffalo seemingly had high expectations when signing him to a three-year contract last offseason. His best NFL season was in 2020 with Joe Brady as Carolina Panthers' offensive coordinator. He also showed up with touchdowns in two playoff games.

Curtis Samuel TD
Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Curtis Samuel (1) does a toe drag tap as he catches a pass for a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Ralph Ventre
RALPH VENTRE

Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.

Home/News