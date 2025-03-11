4 takeaways from Bills reportedly signing Josh Palmer and what it means for WR corps
With two wide receivers set to hit the free-agent market, the Buffalo Bills went after Los Angeles Chargers' UFA Josh Palmer.
A few hours after the NFL's tampering period kicked off, the Bills and Palmer reportedly agreed to a three-year contract worth up to $36 million total according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.
It wasn't the blockbuster signing that Bills Mafia dreamed of and the money may seem high, but Buffalo had its reasons for pursuing Palmer.
For what it's worth, the analytics nerds appear to love the move. As for what it means for the Bills, here are four takeaways.
Heavy desire for Palmer
The Bills must really like Palmer's projected fit in their offense if the money they're paying him is any indication.
The wide receiver's production seems to warrant less than the healthy $12 million average annual value he's getting from Buffalo. Spotrac estimated Palmer to earn approximately $4.3 million per year.
Bills want a separator
Josh Allen averaged only 5.4 air yards per completion in 2024 — 21st amongst NFL passers. Buffalo lacked a separator who could routinely stretch the opposing defense.
Palmer, who averaged more than 15.0 yards per reception over the last two seasons, may be that guy. According to Fantasy Points Data, Palmer ranked eighth out of 131 qualifying receivers in separation score against man coverage last season.
No second act for Cooper
The Bills' midseason trade for accomplished wide receiver Amari Cooper was a net positive for 2024, but the value in running it back seems modest at best.
Heading into his 11th season, Cooper is entering the twilight of his career after totaling 297 yards on 20 catches in eight games for Buffalo. With the Bills committing more than $10 million annually for Palmer, there likely isn't much money left at the position.
Bills haven't forgotten Samuel
In the wake of the reported Palmer signing, the talking heads are setting the Bills' WR depth chart with Khalil Shakir at the top followed by WR2 Keon Coleman and WR3 Palmer. After only 31 catches for 253 yards, Curtis Samuel's 2024 regular season is rather forgettable, but skeptics, beware.
Samuel is only 28 years old and Buffalo seemingly had high expectations when signing him to a three-year contract last offseason. His best NFL season was in 2020 with Joe Brady as Carolina Panthers' offensive coordinator. He also showed up with touchdowns in two playoff games.
