Bills select speedy cornerback in latest mock draft 2 days into free agency
The Buffalo Bills have undoubtedly turned heads after Tuesday night’s signing of Joey Bosa, but how does that affect what they will do in this year’s NFL Draft?
The Bills' focus on free agency has been re-signing key core young players like Josh Allen, Khalil Shakir, Terrel Bernard, Greg Rousseau, and Ty Johnson. They also pivoted to Los Angeles for some players, as Buffalo managed to sign wide receiver Josh Palmer, pass rusher Michael Hoecht, and the five-time Pro Bowler Bosa. Wednesday kicked off the Bills signing defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi to a one-year deal.
Many experts and fans have called for the Bills to address the cornerback position. In USA Today writer Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz’s latest mock draft, he has Buffalo taking Kentucky cornerback Maxwell Hairston at pick number 30. Middlehurst-Schwartz cites Bosa’s signing to shift the focus to the secondary.
“With Joey Bosa now on board to pair with the recently extended Greg Rousseau on the edge, it's time for Buffalo to take a closer look at its uneven secondary. Despite his slender build, the 5-foot-11, 183-pound Hairston brings an in-your-face mentality to every coverage rep.”
Hairston made waves at the NFL Combine last month when he ran the fastest 40-yard dash, 4.28 seconds. The two-time All-SEC selection racked up 89 tackles, 10 pass deflections and six interceptions in his three-year career with the Wildcats.
Buffalo’s secondary still has some unrestricted free agents, including Rasul Douglas and Kareem Jackson. There’s been a big push for the Bills to give Christian Benford a new contract extension this offseason before he lands a massive payday elsewhere after the 2025 season.
There’s still plenty of time for Buffalo to shape their secondary in free agency, but the draft might be used to add young talent for the next three to five years.
