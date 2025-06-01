Bills predicted to ruin Damar Hamlin's starting chances by signing former $61M safety
After shoring up the cornerback position with the draft selection of Maxwell Hairston, the Buffalo Bills have one more position to address in their secondary.
That comes at safety, where the Bills don't have a sure starter next to Taylor Rapp.
Damar Hamlin is currently penciled in to start, and Buffalo drafted Jordan Hancock in the fifth round, but those two, along with Cole Bishop, are not guaranteed to be able to answer the bell.
Thankfully, the Bills still have an opportunity to upgrade in free agency with some solid options available at the position.
One of those options is Justin Simmons, who was recently named as a possible free-agent target for the Bills by NFL Trade Rumors' Ethan Woodie.
"Even though Simmons is coming off a down year, he’d still be the best safety on the Bills’ roster. Buffalo has worked to get younger on defense over the last year or so, but they still need production from those young players," Woodie explained. "Simmons wouldn’t command a major financial commitment, and he’d be available on a one-year deal. The Bills could sign him to start this year and let him walk next year quite easily."
Simmons emerged as one of the elite safeties in the NFL during his time with the Denver Broncos, which earned him a $61 million contract with the team. Simmons was voted a second-team All-Pro four times and earned two Pro Bowl nods in Denver.
After an extended stay in free agency last offseason, Simmons landed with the Atlanta Falcons, where he didn't have a great year but still played well in coverage. Simmons surrendered a passer rating of 81.9 and a completion rate of 59.5 percent when targeted.
With his ability to excel in coverage, Simmons would be a great complement to Rapp, who is better in the box as a run defender and occasional pass-rusher. His presence would also push Hamlin to a backup role, which he's better suited for, and would give the rookie Hancock more time to develop behind the scenes.
The problem with this idea is that the Bills are extremely limited financially with just $1.6 million in cap space, per Over the Cap, and Simmons commanded a $7.5 million deal last year.
It's possible Simmons will get even less in 2025, but just about any price will be difficult for the Bills to pay.
General manager Brandon Beane would have to get creative if he wants to add Simmons, but it's something the team should seriously explore as it pushes for a Super Bowl.
