Bills' Free Agency: 4 Available Options to Fill Glaring Hole in Defensive Backfield
There's still plenty of time left to address the issue, but the Buffalo Bills are dangerously thin at the safety position.
Backup Damar Hamlin is a free agent. Cam Lewis, an emergency safety option, has signed with the Chicago Bears. Grizzled veteran Jordan Poyer, who took over as a starter midway through last season, is presumably ready to retire.
The Bills currently have only two safeties under contract — 2024 second-round draft pick Cole Bishop and versatile defensive back Jordan Hancock, who transitioned to safety full time as a fifth-round rookie in 2025.
"I'd love to find another Cole Bishop and pair him right there where you can do both," said Bills' general manager Brandon Beane while addressing a media scrum at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis last month. "If we find a traditional box safety, then he'll probably end up in more free opportunities. If we find more of a free, rangy post guy, then Cole's gonna find himself closer to the box."
While Bishop, who can effectively play both the free and strong safety roles, is locked in as one starter, the Bills need to identify the right option to complete the tandem.
Although the 2026 NFL Draft class is deep at safety by multiple accounts, Buffalo would seemingly benefit by adding a salary cap-friendly free agent to the mix as well.
Here are four available battle-tested commodities worth exploring.
Jaquan Brisker
The Penn State product started every game for the 2025 Chicago Bears, recording 93 tackles and eight passes defensed. Brisker, who has two 100-tackle seasons to his credit, made 52 starts over the course of his rookie contract.
The 2022 second-round pick could fetch a contract in the neighborhood of three years for $33.3 million, according to Spotrac. That could prove to be out of Buffalo's price range.
Xavier Woods
The 30-year-old Woods has started games for four different NFL franchises since being drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in 2017. Following 119 tackles for the Carolina Panthers in 2024, he made only 11 appearances for the 2025 Tennessee Titans due to injury.
Ending the season on Injured Reserve, Woods was eventually released in late February. The grizzled veteran has started 121 of his 134 career appearances. The Spotrac projection puts his next contact at two years for $9.8 million.
Marcus Epps
The former Wyoming Cowboy, who played with Josh Allen once upon a time in Laramie, has 94 career NFL appearances, including 49 starts. Epps started every game for the Philadelphia Eagles on their run to Super Bowl LVII.
The 30-year-old Epps suffered an ACL tear three weeks into the 2024 season with the Las Vegas Raiders. He returned to the Eagles last year, showing flashes of his old self over 12 appearances. His projected market value is at $3.1 million per year (Spotrac).
Ifeatu Melifonwu
The former Syracuse star could return to the region and fill a need for the new-look Bills' defense. After playing out his rookie contract with the Detroit Lions, Melifonwu spent the 2025 season in the Miami Dolphins' secondary.
The 26-year-old Melifonwu logged a career-high 547 defensive snaps last year, making 53 tackles in 16 games. He picked off Allen in the Dolphins' Week 9 win. Spotrac estimates his average annual value at $3.7 million on the open market.
Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.