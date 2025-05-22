Buffalo Bills set preseason schedule, will welcome back Brian Daboll for opener
The Buffalo Bills' first of the summer will be the last in Highmark Stadium history.
The Bills finalized their preseason schedule earlier this week with only one of the three exhibition games slated for Orchard Park. Excluding any potential playoff matchups, Buffalo will host 10 games during what will be Highmark Stadium's final season of operation and nine of them will be regular season contests.
The lone preseason home game will be the opener against old friend Brian Daboll and the New York Giants on Saturday, August 9. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET. Daboll, a homegrown Western New Yorker, enters his fourth season as Giants' head coach after spending four years as Bills' offensive coordinator.
After the lid-lifter for Highmark's last hurrah, Buffalo, which does not have any weekday preseason games, will visit two more NFC opponents before summer's end. The Bills face the Chicago Bears on Sunday, August 17 at 8 p.m. ET. Then, they close out the exhibition schedule against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday, August 23 at 7:30 pm ET.
The Buccaneers are the lone preseason opponent that the Bills will face again during the regular season. Buffalo will host the Week 11 meeting on November 16. It's one of only two Sunday 1 o'clock kickoffs on the nine-game home slate.
In an announcement made by the NFL earlier this week, the Bills' preseason activities will be documented by HBO for all to see. The league officially named Buffalo as host for this summer's Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Buffalo Bills. The five-part docuseries will debut Tuesday, August 5 at 9 p.m. ET.
2025 Bills' Preseason Schedule
Week 1 (Aug. 9): Bills vs. Giants, 1 p.m. ET, Highmark Stadium
Week 2 (Aug. 17): Bills at Bears, 8 p.m. ET, Soldier Field
Week 3 (Aug. 23): Bills at Buccaneers, 7:30 p.m. ET, Raymond James Stadium
