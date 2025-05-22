Bills Central

Buffalo Bills set preseason schedule, will welcome back Brian Daboll for opener

The Bills will play all three summer exhibition games against NFC opponents

Ralph Ventre

Highmark Stadium remains lit hours after the Buffalo Bills season was wrapped up with their home loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Orchard Park on Jan. 22.
Highmark Stadium remains lit hours after the Buffalo Bills season was wrapped up with their home loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Orchard Park on Jan. 22. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee /Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Buffalo Bills' first of the summer will be the last in Highmark Stadium history.

The Bills finalized their preseason schedule earlier this week with only one of the three exhibition games slated for Orchard Park. Excluding any potential playoff matchups, Buffalo will host 10 games during what will be Highmark Stadium's final season of operation and nine of them will be regular season contests.

The lone preseason home game will be the opener against old friend Brian Daboll and the New York Giants on Saturday, August 9. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET. Daboll, a homegrown Western New Yorker, enters his fourth season as Giants' head coach after spending four years as Bills' offensive coordinator.

Brian Dabol
May 10, 2025; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll looks on during rookie minicamp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center / John Jones-Imagn Images

After the lid-lifter for Highmark's last hurrah, Buffalo, which does not have any weekday preseason games, will visit two more NFC opponents before summer's end. The Bills face the Chicago Bears on Sunday, August 17 at 8 p.m. ET. Then, they close out the exhibition schedule against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday, August 23 at 7:30 pm ET.

RELATED: Another construction milestone for Bills' new Highmark Stadium

The Buccaneers are the lone preseason opponent that the Bills will face again during the regular season. Buffalo will host the Week 11 meeting on November 16. It's one of only two Sunday 1 o'clock kickoffs on the nine-game home slate.

RELATED: Current Bills to join 'Sopranos' star and 80s sitcom legend in Hallmark holiday movie

In an announcement made by the NFL earlier this week, the Bills' preseason activities will be documented by HBO for all to see. The league officially named Buffalo as host for this summer's Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Buffalo Bills. The five-part docuseries will debut Tuesday, August 5 at 9 p.m. ET.

2025 Bills' Preseason Schedule 

Week 1 (Aug. 9): Bills vs. Giants, 1 p.m. ET, Highmark Stadium

Week 2 (Aug. 17): Bills at Bears, 8 p.m. ET, Soldier Field 

Week 3 (Aug. 23): Bills at Buccaneers, 7:30 p.m. ET, Raymond James Stadium 

Baker Mayfield (6) i
Oct 26, 2023; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) is chased by Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver (91) in the third quarter at Highmark Stadium. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Ralph Ventre
RALPH VENTRE

Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.

Home/News