Reunion with former Brandon Beane draft pick would fill Bills' defensive need
Former Buffalo Bills' seventh-round draft pick Dane Jackson is available on the free-agent market for the second year in a row, and one has to at least think about a potential reunion in Orchard Park.
The Carolina Panthers released Jackson on Friday after only one season with the club. The cornerback signed a two-year contract reportedly worth $8.5 million last offseason.
Meanwhile, the Bills have a vacancy at one starting cornerback spot with Rasul Douglas likely to fetch substantial money on the free-agent market. It seems like a no-brainer for general manager Brandon Beane and Buffalo brass to explore bringing Jackson back into a defensive scheme that maximized his potential.
On Sean McDermott's defense, the No. 239 overall draft pick went from obscurity to starter in two years time. Jackson made 20 combined starts over the course of the 2021 and 2022 seasons. He made 52 appearances, including 28 starts, while racking up 28 passes defensed, three interceptions and two forced fumbles for the Bills.
Even if Buffalo doesn't envision Jackson as a starter moving forward, they can sign him as an important depth piece with 2022 first-round draft pick Kaiir Elam struggling to make an impact. The 28-year-old Jackson would need no acclimation period and has a history of solid play in Buffalo.
Jackson got off to an unfortunate start in Carolina, landing on Injured Reserve during training camp and watching Mike Jackson surpass him on the depth chart. He played in only nine games, making three starts, for the Panthers.
Having already been let go by Carolina, Jackson is free to sign with any NFL team and is not required to wait until the free-agency period opens in March.
