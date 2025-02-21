Notorious Bills' basher admits Josh Allen is legit with backhanded compliment
Maybe it was the five straight AFC East division titles or the franchise's sixth straight double-digit win seasons.
Whatever it was, it finally resonated with FS1 show host Nick Wright, who doubles as a Patrick Mahomes fan boy on a daily basis. Seemingly overly critical of the Buffalo Bills throughout recent years, Wright has finally come to terms with the fact that Western New York's team will remain a force as long as quarterback Josh Allen is healthy and available.
While debating at the roundtable on First Things First, Wright made the case for the Bills when it comes to their percolating rivalry with the Baltimore Ravens.
"The Bills are the only team in the league that I feel almost 100% certain, including the Chiefs, that over the next 3 years they’re going to be hosting a playoff game every year," said Wright during the Best Option: Buffalo or Baltimore? segment.
Of course, he didn't stop there. Wright felt the need to turn his assessment into a backhanded compliment by partially attributing the Bills' ability to remain a contender to the perceived weakness of the AFC East.
"The AFC East is in a very similar position it was in for Brady's career, except for the fact it's now the Bills being where the Patriots were. It's a constant upheaval of coaches, a constant upheaval of quarterbacks for those other spots," said Wright.
In addition to the organizational stability that their AFC East foes lack, the Bills have a dynamic quarterback and the hog mollies to protect him. While allowing a league-low 14 sacks, the offensive line sprung running back James Cook in a second straight 1,000-yard rushing campaign.
"Their offensive line is locked up, which was the strength of their team, and I just so trust Josh far more than I trust Lamar down the stretch of the season and in the postseason. I think Josh has earned that. I think Josh has earned the right, right now, to be called the second-best playoff quarterback in football," said Wright.
While Buffalo has won each of the last four regular season meeting against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, Kansas City has gone 4-0 in its last four playoff games against the Bills. When it comes to overall win percentage since 2020, Buffalo is second in the NFL only to Kansas City. Against AFC East opponents, the Bills are 26-6 in their last 32, which includes two postseason wins.
With the entire offensive line returning to protect the 28-year-old NFL MVP, the Bills are in a good spot moving forward. Even a contrarian like Wright can't dispute it.
