Buffalo Bills could lose starting DB to AFC opponent
The Buffalo Bills made a huge addition last season ahead of the NFL trade deadline, acquiring cornerback Rasul Douglas from the Green Bay Packers. In his first year and almost a half with the team, Douglas has become a key part of the Bills' defense.
Along with his ability on the field, Douglas has become a major leader for Buffalo. He has been extremely valuable in more than one way.
That being said, Douglas is set to hit the open free agency market this offseason.
While the Bills would love to re-sign him, there will be plenty of other teams with interest as well. Depending on how the bidding goes for him, there is a chance that he could end up receiving higher offers than Buffalo can afford.
Tyler Brooke of The 33rd Team has suggested one team that could look to steal Douglas away. He thinks the Indianapolis Colts are a team to keep an eye on.
"The Indianapolis Colts could be a great fit there. Jaylon Jones has emerged as a starting-caliber cornerback, while JuJu Brents will return after a season-ending injury this season. They're both young, however, and could use a player like Douglas, with his up-and-down career, to provide perspective and help them develop into long-term starters."
So far this season with the Bills, Douglas has played in 13 games. He has compiled 55 total tackles to go along with a forced fumble and five defended passes.
Last season in nine games with Buffalo, he ended up with 29 tackles, a sack, two fumble recoveries, four interceptoins, a defensive touchdown, and eight defended passes.
Douglas is capable of much bigger production than he has shown in 2024 with the Bills. Truthfully, the whole defense has played a bit under their potential. That needs to change for Buffalo to end up winning a Super Bowl at the end of the year.
All of that being said, Douglas is a name worth keeping a close eye on. He is going to be a very popular target in free agency for any team needing cornerback help.
On the oustide looking in, the Colts do look like one team that could pursue him, but there are plenty of others as well. Hopfeully, the Bills can figure out a way to keep him in town.
