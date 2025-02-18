NFL player-turned-analyst insults Bills by not tabbing them 'serious contender'
The Buffalo Bills have been one of the NFL's last eight teams left standing every one of the past five seasons.
After securing a fifth consecutive AFC East division title in 2024, the Bills made it to championship weekend and quarterback Josh Allen won the NFL MVP award for the first time in his fourth year as a finalist.
Considering Allen is only 28 years old, and the Bills have numerous key pieces under contract for the long term, it's surprising to see a player-turned-analyst suggest that their Super Bowl window is anything but wide open. Oddly, former NFL cornerback Bucky Brooks, a 1994 second-round draft pick by the Bills, omitted Buffalo from his list of "eight biggest Super Bowl windows right now."
Brooks ranked the Super Bowl LIX champion Philadelphia Eagles at No. 1 overall followed by the Detroit Lions and the Kansas City Chiefs. The Baltimore Ravens were slotted at No. 4 in the order ahead of the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Chargers. The Washington Commanders and the Houston Texans rounded out the list.
"Although the start of the league year is a few weeks away, it is never too early to assess which franchises are poised to be serious contenders. With free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft providing the opportunity for roster refurbishment, here are the eight teams with the biggest Super Bowl windows right now," proclaimed Brooks.
Apparently, the franchise that is riding a streak of six consecutive double-digit win seasons is no longer a "serious contender." Not to mention, Bills have accounted for the NFL's second-highest overall win percentage since 2020 with only the Chiefs owning a better mark.
Meanwhile, the Bills' quarterback, head coach, offensive coordinator and defensive coordinator will remain the same in 2025. All five starters from the 2024 offensive line are also under contract. To expect anything other than another double-digit win total for Buffalo doesn't seem sensible.
Time will tell, but it looks like Brooks is making the same mistake that Emmanuel Acho did this last offseason.
