Bills' DL Michael Hoecht ready to abandon vacation to get to work in Buffalo

New Bills edge rusher Michael Hoecht expressed his excitement to prepare for the 2025 season in Buffalo.

Anthony Miller

Here is a challenge for all Buffalo Bills fans: find someone more excited to play in Buffalo than Michael Hoecht. It may take you awhile.

One of the Bills' first big signings came on Monday, when they signed Hoecht to a three-year, $24 million deal. Hoecht has not been shy about showing his excitement about being a Bill.

He has taken to social media and made four posts on X about his excitement to be there and reacting to the team's moves. That doesn't compare to the level of eagerness he showed on camera.

Hoecht appeared on the Cover 1 Film Room podcast this week, sharing how impatient he is about getting to Buffalo while on vacation.

"Josh is going to throw up a ton of points so we're going to be awesome. As a defense, I think the Bills are making really, really good moves on the defensive side of the ball and the offensive side of the ball. It's going to be a fun team. I cannot wait. I'm sitting on vacation and like get me back to work. I need to be there. I might be the first person ever to be sitting in Maui and like 'Get me to Buffalo. I have to go right now. It's March. Get me to Buffalo."

The Bills are getting a multi-versatile edge player who can play defensive end or linebacker. In his four seasons with the Rams, he racked up 180 tackles, 26 quarterback hits, 15 tackles for loss, 13.5 sacks four pass deflections and two forced fumbles.

He joins fellow former Los Angeles resident pass rusher Joey Bosa to set the new edge in Buffalo with Bills regulars Greg Rousseau and A.J. Epenesa. The four pass rushers combined give the Bills the speed off the edge needed to pressure top quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes.

Seeing how excited Hoecht is already making him a fan favorite with the Bills Mafia, and making it tough to not watch Buffalo Bills games for the next five months.

