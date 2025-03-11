Bills to dish out $24 million for versatile defensive lineman
It's not very often one sees a 300-pounder running around in coverage but watching the film on the Buffalo Bills latest free agent addition, Michael Hoecht, shows just that.
Then again, his actual weight is a point of contention. Pro Football Focus has him listed at 6'4" and 310 pounds, and ESPN has him as a 267-pound linebacker. He's also been listed as a defensive tackle,
That versatility allows Hoecht to basically play anywhere in the front seven, now the Buffalo Bills will get an upclose view of the former Los Angeles Rams defender. The Bills are reportedly signing Hoecht to a three-year deal worth $24 million.
He has played all over the defensive line during his tenure with the Rams. It will be interesting to see how Bills defensive coordinator Bobby Babich deploys him on gamedays.
In 2024, Hoecht played in all 17 games (5 starts) and recorded 56 combined tackles and three sacks. He has 159 career tackles and 13.5 sacks, but how the Bills intend to utilize him, will remain a mystery.
For $8 million average annual value, the Bills must have plans for him. From the outside looking in, however, this signing is a bit of a head scratcher.
