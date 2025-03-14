NFL MVP voter's take on $36 million dollar free agent addition for Bills' Josh Allen
Entering the off-season, there seemed to be a consensus that the Buffalo Bills needed help in their wide receiver room.
The contract extension of breakout slot receiver Khalil Shakir locked up a proven piece and was followed up with signing ex-Los Angeles Charger Joshua Palmer to a three year deal worth a reported $36 million — a move applauded by many, including NFL pundit and All-Pro/MVP voter, Doug Farrar.
"I think the Josh Palmer deal could be really sneaky-good for the Buffalo Bills," said Farrar on X while sharing video evidence of Palmer's ability to "work through zones as a deep target."
Palmer, 25, is entering his fifth year in the league, and while he has good speed with a 4.51 40 yard dash time, it's his ability to separate from coverage, zone or man, that makes him a valuable asset. He ranks No. 5 in win-rate against man coverage and No. 10 against zone. This is in stark contrast to Buffalo's other outside receivers from last season, Amari Cooper and Keon Coleman. Cooper was the next best on the team, way down the list at No. 61.
Palmers' experience at a young age and his success against the rival Kansas City Chiefs makes him an intriguing addition to the Bills offensive huddle, possibly giving Josh Allen the downfield playmaking weapon to help push Buffalo into the Super Bowl.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —