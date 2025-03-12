Bills Central

Bills pundits predict $36 million free agent signing is perfect fit for Josh Allen

Buffalo Bills GM Brandon Beane snapped up a free-agent pass-catcher in a move that has garnered serious praise from Bills media.

Brian Letscher

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) reacts against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship game.
Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) reacts against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship game. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Josh Allen led a Buffalo Bills offense that hit franchise records this past season, averaging 30.9 points per game -- good for second in the NFL -- and earned Allen his first MVP. Yet the calls were loud and clear from media and Bills Mafia alike, declaring Buffalo's need for a difference maker at the wide receiver position. At least from those who closely cover the team, mission accomplished with the signing of ex-Chargerw wide receiver Joshua Palmer.

Joshua Palmer
Dec 28, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Joshua Palmer (5) runs the ball. / David Butler II-Imagn Images

Palmer brings a skill set that Josh Allen and the Bills' offense desperately needed last season, specifically his ability to separate from defenders. The Bills were no doubt hoping to find that in Amari Cooper when they traded for him mid-season but it clearly didn't materialize as Cooper struggled, particularly in the playoffs where he had just six catches for 41 yards and no touchdowns.

Palmer, entering his fifth year in the league at just 25 years old, is that guy. While not a straight-up burner with a decent 4.51 40 yard dash time, Palmer is definitely difficult to cover. As Locked On Bills podcasterJoe Marino wrote, "...Palmer ranked No. 5 in route win rate against man coverage and No. 10 against zone." -- numbers echoed by other analysts of the quality of the Bills pickup.

It's seems likely Cooper will not be in Buffalo in 2025 and one-year-wonder Mack Hollins left for the New England Patriots, leaving second-year player Keon Coleman as the lone outside receiving threat. At 6'1", 210 lbs., Palmer can get open at both slot and outside -- a versatility that will allow Coleman to switch to the Z receiver where he is more comfortable and may allow the 33rd pick in the 2024 draft to live up to expectations.

Joshua Palmer, Justin Reid
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Joshua Palmer (5) catches a touchdown pass against Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid. / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Another stat of note is that, in eight career games against the Kansas City Chiefs, Palmer has 33 catches for 442 yards and three touchdowns. Those are numbers that Josh Allen is happy to have with his brand new target.

