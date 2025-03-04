Former fifth-round WR 'super grateful' for Bills Mafia and 'surreal' extension
Khalil Shakir was happy to be drafted by the Buffalo Bills, and three years later, the 2022 fifth-round pick is thrilled with how it's worked out for him in Orchard Park.
"Everything happens for a reason, and I had said, before the draft, that the Bills was one of my top teams. To get that phone call from them and to be where we're at now, like I said before, it's surreal. It's crazy," said Shakir at a press conference on Monday.
Less than one week ago, Shakir signed a four-year contract extension reportedly worth $60 million. He led the Bills with 821 receiving yards on 76 catches in 2024. The sure-handed Shakir added 18 receptions on 20 targets during the postseason.
"When the ball's thrown his way, he usually comes down with it. I'm sure everyone on our team that's coming back will be excited to have Khalil," said general manager Brandon Beane last week.
The 25-year-old Shakir, who competed collegiately for Boise State, has embraced his opportunity and environment with the Bills. He's remained humble in the wake of his massive payday and still drives a modest 2021 Subaru automobile.
"I truly enjoy being a Bill, thankful for everyone in this organization, and thankful to continue to be here," said Shakir. “Buffalo is a special place. I knew from the moment I stepped through these doors that I wanted to be here."
Shakir has been a steady presence for the Bills over the past two years, and his special relationship with Bills Mafia will continue through at least 2029.
“Bills Mafia, there's just, there's nothing like it, so I'm just super grateful," said Shakir.
