Bills free agent Rasul Douglas predicted to finally find new home with NFC contender
We are through over a month and a half into free agency and one of the Buffalo Bills' key free agents, cornerback Rasul Douglas, has yet to find a new home.
While the Bills haven't ruled out a reunion, the chances of that happening took a hit during the 2025 NFL draft when the team added Maxwell Hairston in the first round.
While we love that pick, the Bills could still consider bringing the veteran back to give themselves a bit more experience in the cornerbacks room.
However, Pro Football and Sports Network's Sterling Xie doesn't see that happening and instead predicts that Douglas will land with the Los Angeles Rams in free agency.
"The weak spot in the Rams’ secondary looks to be Ahkello Witherspoon," Xie wrote. "While his size allows Witherspoon to be more aggressive in press coverage, he gave up 8.5 yards per target last season and has been above 7.0 yards per target allowed in three straight seasons. Douglas could represent an upgrade on that role, as it’s worth bringing in some competition for Witherspoon before handing him the starting job again."
The Rams have a few concerns at cornerback, as both Darious Williams and Ahkello Witherspoon are coming off down years. Both had a completion rate allowed above 64% and Williams' passer rating surrendered was north of 100.
Douglas, who just played out a three-year, $21 million deal with the Bills, actually had worse numbers than both in what was a terrible campaign for him. However, he would still provide solid veteran depth for a Rams team looking to compete for a Super Bowl in 2025.
Spotrac projected Douglas to land a three-year, $35.7 million deal in free agency, but with it being so late in the game, and with the veteran coming off a bad year, he won't get anywhere near that.
That's good news for a Rams team that sports $19.8 million in cap space and likely wouldn't be looking for a long-term commitment. If Douglas can be had for a cheap one-year deal, the Rams shouldn't hesitate to bring him in.
