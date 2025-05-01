Bills set rookie minicamp dates looking for next 'Buffalo Joe'
The Buffalo Bills will get the first look at their draft picks in action at rookie minicamp in Orchard Park.
With clubs permitted to host up to three days of rookie camp on either the first or second weekend following the NFL Draft, the Bills have chosen to assemble on May 9-10 at One Bills Drive.
While it'll be a way to evaluate newcomers, it may also provide an opportunity for the Bills' staff to uncover an hidden gem with multiple players expected to attend on a tryout basis.
“We will have a rookie camp. We've gotten guys out of there. The Kingsley Jonathans, Buffalo Joe, Cam Lewises, Ja'Marcus Ingram. So, we'll evaluate that. We've invited a good number of players that we want to get eyes on, and if we feel like there's an upgrade there over somebody who's currently on our roster, we could swap a guy out," said general manager Brandon Beane on One Bills Live's draft recap show.
The Bills have reportedly signed 12 undrafted rookies to free agent contracts to go along with tens of tryout players, who will have a short opportunity to impress as local linebacker Joe Andreessen did in 2024. Years prior, UB defensive backs Cam Lewis and JaMarcus Ingram also managed to stick around after making their mark at rookie camp.
Meanwhile, quarterback Josh Allen and Co. arrived for the start of OTAs Phase 1 back on April 21. Phase 2 is set to begin next week, but the team practices don't happen until Phase 3. Each team is permitted to host 10 OTAs non-padded practices, but Buffalo has only six dates scheduled at this point. The Bills have sessions slated for May 27, 28, 29 along with June 2, 3, 5.
Mandatory veteran minicamp is set for June 10-12.
"Right now, it's, we're working to build to that 90 [man roster] that we want to take to St. John Fisher," said Beane. "And so the next month, between now and regular, veteran minicamp, we want to get the best 90 that we can build and have our team ready to go and then show up and start camp.”
