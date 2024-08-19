Report: Bills to sign former Ravens, Raiders QB after Mitchell Trubisky injury
The Buffalo Bills are set to sign former Baltimore Ravens and Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Anthony Brown, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports. The injury comes after an extensive string of recent injuries at the position.
Brown, 26, played collegiately at both Boston College and the University of Oregon. He threw for 7,891 yards and 61 scores over five combined seasons at the two schools, rushing for another 1,121 yards and nine touchdowns. The 6-foot-1 signal-caller signed with the Ravens after going unselected in the 2022 NFL Draft, seeing action in two games as a rookie after both starter Lamar Jackson and backup Tyler Huntley suffered injuries; he completed 22 of 49 passes for 302 yards in his appearances, throwing two picks.
He spent the 2023 season without a club and signed with the Raiders this past January; he was waived last week.
Brown’s likely been signed as a practice arm who can eat reps in the team’s preseason finale against the Carolina Panthers. The injury bug first bit Buffalo’s quarterback last week, as third-string signal-caller Shane Buechele suffered a neck injury in the team’s preseason opener against the Chicago Bears; the injury landed the passer on injured reserve, and the Bills signed Ben DiNucci in his absence. Presumptive backup Mitchell Trubisky picked up a knee injury in Buffalo’s preseason Week 2 clash against the Pittsburgh Steelers, with head coach Sean McDermott telling reporters on Monday that he’s set to miss “multiple weeks.”
Brown normally wouldn’t be a realistic contender for the 53-man roster, but given the team’s injury situation, anything is possible if he flashes against the Panthers.
