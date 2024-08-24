Job on line for three roster long shots in Bills' preseason finale vs. Panthers
The Buffalo Bills aren't dressing their first-team personnel in the August 24 preseason finale, creating more opportunities for the young players who are on the proverbial roster bubble as cutdown day looms.
The Bills' 2s and 3s will take all the reps when the Carolina Panthers visit Highmark Stadium on Kids Day in Orchard Park. In particular, three roster hopefuls, who entered training camp as long shots, have a legitimate chance to prove worthy of a spot on the 53.
A local-born first-year tryout player, an undrafted rookie running back with a Hall-of-Fame surname and a Practice Squad tight end have all created a realistic path to the roster over the past four weeks.
LB Joe Andreessen
Buffalo Joe has been the feel-good story of the summer. It all started when the Lancaster kid earned a contract after trying out at rookie minicamp.
Andreessen has performed throughout training camp and has not appeared the least bit overwhelmed by the speed of the game. He made the defensive calls as a starter against Pittsburgh, earning praise from teammates.
On August 24, he'll suit up one more time in front of the hometown crowd with the hope of winning a job.
"I don't know what the future holds, obviously. I'm just happy and excited to go out in front of my family and friends," said Andreessen, who has been working to earn the trust of his coaches.
With Matt Milano starting the season on Injured Reserve, there may be a spot available for the local long shot.
TE Zach Davidson
The former NCAA Division II standout spent the last two years with the Bills' organization, one on the Practice Squad and one on Injured Reserve. This training camp, it all seems to have come together for the 26-year-old Davidson.
The 6-foot-7 target made a nice catch in the August 17 exhibition win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, but it's the "little things" that have set him apart from the others according to starting quarterback Josh Allen.
"He's got a boatload of energy and he's fun to be around. You love rooting for a guy like that. He just continues to make play after play," said Allen.
With incumbent TE3 Quinton Morris's Week 1 availability in question due to a shoulder injury, Davidson could make a case for the Opening Day roster by putting forth a strong performance in his final preseason game opportunity.
RELATED: Beane, Babich and Buffalo Joe brace for difficult decisions ahead of NFL cut day
RB Frank Gore Jr.
The Bills can likely afford to roster four running backs, especially with Ty Johnson's special teams value, and Gore Jr. has seemingly earned the right to be that guy.
Undrafted despite a highly-accomplished career at Southern Mississippi followed by a strong showing at the East-West Shrine Bowl, Gore has looked like a natural throughout camp.
"Frank's a football player," said offensive coordinator Joe Brady after Gore's preseason debut. "Whatever opportunities he gets, he goes and does something with it."
The workman-like ball carrier gained 41 yards on eight rushes in the 9-3 victory over the Steelers.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —