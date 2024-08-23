Impact of Tyler Bass Contract if Bills cut him in 2024
Since the Buffalo Bills selected kicker Tyler Bass in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, the Georgia Southern product was good enough to earn a four-year, $20 million contract extension but his performance dipped last season.
Bass came on strong to start his NFL career. After hitting 82 percent of his field goals in his rookie season, he set himself apart from most NFL kickers by making 87 percent of his kicks in 2021 and 2022.
After the 2023 extension, however, Bass took a step back to having his worst season since 2020 as he converted 82% of his field goals. His kicks from long range also took a hit as he made 67% of his field goals from 40 yards or more.
Now entering the 2024 season, more concerns are popping up with Bass struggling during practice this week. Batavia Daily News reporter Alex Brasky reported that Bass went 4-of-7 twice as he was missing kicks from 37 yards to 47 yards.
There could be different as to what is causing the struggles from Bass whether it’s a new holder in Sam Martin to just a bad couple of days of practice for the 27-year-old kicker. Regardless, the question of parting ways from the kicker could be a tricky subject.
According to Spotrac, Bass’ current contract keeps him with the Bills through the 2027 season, and he will be an unrestricted free agent in 2028. He is in the second year of his five-year agreement and is scheduled to have a cap hit of $4,420,000. The tough part is that if Buffalo decided to release him this season, he would have a dead cap of $7,380,000.
With that kind of dead cap, the only logical way where the Bills don’t take a massive hit in the salary cap is to trade him where another team to take on his contract. That seems unlikely that any NFL team would take on his contract with how long it is and the amount it would cost to have him.
There is a potential “out” in his contract after this season that would make his dead cap at $3,060,000 so that would be their best option if they were serious about letting him go.
The most logical choice for Buffalo is to give Bass this season to prove himself to be the 2022-2023 guy and right the wrongs. Otherwise, the Bills might have to do the unthinkable and find a replacement if it all falls apart for the kicker.
