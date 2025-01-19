Is Buffalo Bills OC Joe Brady leaving Buffalo-key updates on head coaching interviews
The NFL network reported on their morning broadcast today about head coaching interviews with Joe Brady, the current Buffalo Bills Offensive Coordinator.
During the last 48 hours, and just prior to the Bills AFC divisional match up with the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday evening, Brady has interviewed for head coaching vacancies with the Chicago Bears, Jacksonville Jaguars and the New Orleans Saints. The Jets were also mentioned as interested, but apparently Brady did not have time to get the interview scheduled given his preparation for the Bills' playoff game Sunday night.
Per NFL rules, if the Bills continue to advance in the playoffs, future interviews are limited. None of the teams that have interveiw him can have a second round interview until after January 26, 2025. If the Bills win Sunday night against Baltimore to advance to face the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship on Sunday January 26, 2025, Brady cannot interview until after the AFC Championship game.
Further, no new teams can conduct initial interviews until the Bills season is over.
