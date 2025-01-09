3 potential coaches who could replace Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady if necessary
When the Bills fired former offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey last season, Joe Brady was handed the keys to the offense on an interim basis. Buffalo's offense was good with him as the play caller, but nothing spectacular, and there were concerns with Diggs's diminishing role. The Bills lifted "interim" from Brady's title for the 2024 season. Despite losing starting center Mitch Morse and wide receiver Stefon Diggs, and overhauling the receiving corps players who had no experience with Josh in the regular season remained low.
Now, after setting Bills offensive records that include the most points in Bills history, and being the only team in NFL history to score 30-plus rushing and passing touchdowns in a season, Brady's name has become one of the hottest across the league for a potential head coaching opportunity. If he takes one of the many vacancies, despite Josh Allen's telling remarks, who might the Bills hire as their next offensive coordinator? Here is a look at three potential options.
Ronald Curry - Bills quarterbacks coach
Bills head coach Sean McDermott has shown he prefers to hire from within, with the last two coordinators coming from the existing staff, first with Ken Dorsey, then Joe Brady. Additionally, all three of the Bills coordinators under McDermott were quarterback coaches at some point in their careers. Ronald Curry is the current QB coach, and no doubt already has developed a strong relationship with Josh Allen, which seems to be of importance to McDermott as well.
Aaron Kromer - Bills Offensive line coach
Aaron Kromer is the Bills' current offensive line coach, and this is his second stint with the team in that same role. He was previously with the team in 2015. In 2018, he was promoted by Sean Payton with the New Orleans Saints to their run game coordinator. Following the 2021 season, the Bills brought Kromer back to Buffalo. What you may not realize is Kromer has experience as an OC. He spent two seasons with the Bears in this role in 2013 and 2014. In that 2013 season, the Bears offense was record-breaking, setting team season records for passing yards, total yards, passing touchdowns and first downs.
Thad Lewis - Bucs quarterbacks coach
Bills might remember Thaddeus "Thad" Lewis, as the former Bills quarterback. He spent a season with the Bills in 2013, but moved into the coaching world in 2018, first with UCLA as an offensive analyst. He was hired by the Buccaneers in 2020 and promoted to quarterbacks coach in 2023. All three of McDermott's offensive coordinators were QB coaches. This season, he has helped Baker Mayfield revive his career with one of the league's top offenses. Lewis has limited experience and has never been an offensive coordinator, but he has ties to Buffalo, albeit he may be a long shot to become the next OC in Buffalo.