Buffalo Bills' impressive stats are short one key number this decade
There are seven teams in the National Football League that have won at least 50 regular-season games during the 2020s. There are only two clubs that have come up with at least 60 victories these past five seasons.
Obviously, the top spot is held by the Kansas City Chiefs (66-18). Second place belongs to the Buffalo Bills. Their impressive 61-22 mark adds up to a sparkling .735 winning percentage (the Chiefs is a gawdy .786).
Since 2020, Kansas City is 13-3 in the postseason (including 2 Super Bowl losses), while Buffalo is 7-5 in the playoffs (4 losses to the Chiefs). In terms of postseason victories, these two clubs are 1-2 in the league over that span. That’s where comparisons end. Andy Reid’s team has represented the AFC in four of the five Super Bowls this decade. The Bills haven’t played on Super Sunday since the 1993 season.
Football analyst Warren Sharp explained why the Bills’ current starting quarterback can’t really shoulder too much blame on the team’s recent playoff shortcomings.
“You cannot blame Josh Allen’s overall performance as the reason they cannot seem to accomplish their goals of making it to and then winning the Super Bowl,” stated Sharp. “If you look at the 24 quarterbacks with at least 50 playoff pass attempts since 2020, Josh Allen is the No. 1 most efficient quarterback in the playoffs. Number one in EPA per play (plus 0.15), and number one in success rate (50 percent).
“We know how badly turnovers affect games, particularly in the postseason. That hasn’t been an issue for Allen. He has the No. 1 best TD:INT ratio in the postseason over the last five years. He has thrown 25 playoff touchdowns to only 4 interceptions, a TD/INT rate of 6.3 that ranks No. 1.”
Sharp points out numerous numbers that shows that the 2024 NFL MVP has put up impressive figures in 12 playoff appearances this decade.
“Allen would be the first to point the finger at himself for things he could have done better in each playoff loss, and he hasn’t been perfect. But at the end of the day, given these statistics and this analysis, it’s hard to look at the Bills and think they can “get over the hump” in the playoffs if only Allen would play better. With this team, their playoff futility is not on the quarterback…”
Perhaps that “futility” lies at the cleats of head coach Sean McDermott and his forte. In Buffalo’s five playoff setbacks since 2020, the Bills’ defense has allowed an average of 426.4 total yards per game. The team has allowed a combined 166 points (33.2 average)—27 or more points in each loss—and a combined 20 offensive touchdowns.
