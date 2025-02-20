Bills named phenomenal fit for 29-year-old Pro Bowl WR on trade block
The marriage between the San Francisco 49ers and Deebo Samuel seems headed toward divorce this offseason, potentially making the versatile wide receiver available on the open market.
The 49ers have reportedly granted Samuel permission to seek a trade, and the Buffalo Bills appear to be a reasonable destination for multiple reasons.
The Bills need another proven weapon for quarterback Josh Allen's offense. Although carrying a $20+ million price tag for 2025, the 29-year-old has a history of production as a dual threat. The 2021 Pro Bowl selection has 22 career touchdown receptions and 20 rushing touchdowns over six seasons since San Francisco made his the No. 36 overall draft pick in 2019.
As for his value as a fantasy football asset, Sports Illustrated senior analyst Michael Fabiano foresees it increasing if traded. The fantasy guru identified "five landing spots that could make Samuel Sr. a more attractive option for managers in their 2025 drafts."
The Bills appeared amongst the five best fantasy fits for Samuel, joining the Los Angeles Chargers, Pittsburgh Steelers, Washington Commanders and Las Vegas Raiders.
"The Bills will be looking for wide receiver help this offseason, as Amari Cooper and Mack Hollins are both free agents. Samuel Sr. is a versatile wideout, but he’s played more than 66 percent of his career routes on the perimeter. He could fit in with Keon Coleman and Khalil Shakir and become Buffalo’s top option in the passing game. It also would be a real positive for Samuel Sr. to catch passes from a superstar quarterback like Josh Allen," said Fabiano.
Samuel went for 1,405 receiving yards in 2021, but has failed to reach the 900-yard mark in every other season. He managed only 671 yards receiving on 81 targets in 2024. Not afraid to line up in the backfield, the hard runner averaged 239.5 rush yards per season since 2021.
"He has been a big name in the fantasy world, especially in 2021 when he had a career-high 338.9 points and averaged 21.2 points per game. The problem is his 2021 totals are a career outlier," said Fabiano.
