Sean McDermott's mistakes holding Bills back
The Week 6 road win should not excuse another boneheaded decision by Buffalo Bills' head coach Sean McDermott.
McDermott's end-of-half ineptitude has already proven costly in the biggest of spots as "13 seconds" will haunt the organization until it wins its first Super Bowl. There's no need to rehash how many mistakes were made during that debacle beginning with the kickoff and carrying over to the "no sidelines" defensive strategy.
The problem is McDermott has habit of reminding Bills Mafia about the collapse in Kansas City on a near-weekly basis, especially when the team plays on Monday Night Football. Last year, there was the "12 men on the field" incident that cost Buffalo a win over Denver. This past Monday, it was an Aaron Rodgers Hail Mary that gave the New York Jets some life heading into the locker-room.
One thinks McDermott would've learned from the Hail Murray, but there was the Bills' defense again applying zero pressure on the passer in a desperation situation.
Stunningly, the Bills rushed two players on the play as Allen Lazard pulled in a prayer from Rodgers. Two!
Naturally, the immobile Rodgers took advantage slowly dancing around as his receivers made their way to the end zone. With eight seconds remaining, McDermott noted that the Bills will trying to take away the sidelines as opposed to being positioned in a Hail Mary prevent.
Keep in mind, the Jets snapped the ball from their own 48-yard line. Even with a quick 20-yard gainer down the sideline would only set up a long field goal attempt, but instead McDermott decided to leave Buffalo vulnerable to the home run.
RELATED: ESPN insiders weigh in on whether Bills HC Sean McDermott is on the hot seat
The most-maddening part of the whole ordeal is that the Bills' head coach called a defensive timeout prior to the end-of-half scenario. He called his team off the field and put them back out in poor position to defend the play that the Jets chose to run.
For as good as McDermott is at maximizing the talent on his defenses year after year, he's equally as inept during late-game, high-pressure scenarios. If he doesn't improve, the Bills may never win a Super Bowl during his tenure.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —