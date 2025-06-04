Buffalo Bills ‘nightmare scenario’ for 2025 is like opening a fresh wound
The Buffalo Bills won the AFC East for the fifth time in a row last season, but they still couldn’t get past the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.
They head into 2025 with a renewed hunger, eager to erase the bad taste from their mouths.
MORE: 5 big takeaways from Buffalo Bills OC Joe Brady's media session
Buffalo has added some help on both sides of the ball, although their focus was on improving the defense. That has Buffalo heading into the season as one of the favorites for the Super Bowl, but there’s always that worry that history will repeat itself.
That was the line of thinking for Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon, who recently laid out "every NFL team's nightmare 2025 season in one sentence or less.” For the Bills, he poured salt directly on a fresh wound.
”Considering it's happened four times in the last five years, another playoff loss to the Chiefs likely qualifies here.”
Buffalo fans are painfully aware of the issues their team has had against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. That’s why it’s impossible to argue against Gagnon’s pick for the Bills’ ‘nightmare scenario’.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —