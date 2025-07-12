Josh Allen picks golfer to 'play one round with' when allowed to choose anyone
Josh Allen has golfed with multiple major tournament champions, including Phil Mickelson and John Rahm, in recent years.
Yet, the Buffalo Bills' quarterback would happily trade his rounds with high-profile golfers in favor of hitting the course with the man responsible for instilling the work ethic that has allowed Allen to succeed at the highest level.
During Thursday's practice round at the American Century Championship, Allen, who is contesting the celebrity golf tournament for the fourth year in a row, spent some time on camera with Corona. While serving as a pitchman for Corona Premier, the Bills' quarterback answered a "Quick 9" questions for an Instagram reel.
The interviewer led off by asking Allen to choose the one person he would want to be paired with for one round of golf.
"If I could play one round with any golfer? My dad," said Allen.
Joel Allen has seemingly been highly supportive during his son's journey from overlooked college prospect to NFL superstar. After the Bills drafted Allen at No. 7 overall in 2018, the quarterback watched an inspiring pre-draft video message from his father that assured the son that his parents are "100 percent behind him" no matter the outcome.
It's Joel Allen, who the reigning NFL MVP credits as a role model.
"It instilled a work ethic," said Allen while speaking to ESPN in a 2017 interview. "Seeing my dad wake up super early when the sun wasn't even out and then coming home when the sun was set, he worked his tail off to provide for our family and did a great job. He's the most selfless man I know, and I think if I'm half the man he is, I'll be all right in this world."
The 29-year-old Allen has taken a step toward building his own family, marrying Hollywood actress Hailee Steinfeld on May 31.
