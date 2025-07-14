Bills' Hall of Fame QB Jim Kelly opens up on family's 'darkest days'
Pro Football Hall of Fame Buffalo Bills' quarterback Jim Kelly's football camp has been a longstanding tradition in Buffalo since his playing days. But with a last-minute change in the schedule last week, he has provided an update on the unfortunate change that was made.
Michael Schwartz, Specialty Reporter for Buffalo's 7 News WKBW, shared on X on Friday that the media day portion of Kelly's annual camp would be canceled due to the “unexpected medical complications” with Kelly’s newborn grandson, Bean.
Kelly took to Instagram to provide an update. He noted that the support was important to him and his family and that they'd "need your prayers again."
"Dear friends, we’ve felt your support and prayers through some of the darkest days of our lives — and we’ll never be able to thank you enough.," said Kelly in the Instagram post's caption.
"Your kindness towards our family and your prayers have reminded us that we’re not alone."
Bean's arrival has an added level of tender love and care due to it being Jim's daughter Erin's first child with her husband, Parker. It is also eerily reminiscent of the battle Jim and his wife, Jill, fought with their son, Hunter.
Hunter infamously suffered from globoid-cell leukodystrophy, also known as Krabbe disease. Although his life was cut short at the age of 8, he was the inspiration for the Kelly family's foundation, Hunter's Hope, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing advocacy on behalf of Krabbe patients.
"We never imagined we would be here in this place of heartbreak and suffering again," Kelly said. "Pray that God would rescue, heal, and restore Baby Bean — in ways only He can."
We're all rooting for you and your family, Jim. And hope is that Bean can show the fighting spirit that his grandfather played with during his days as a Bill.
