Kansas City Chiefs make intriguing roster move before Buffalo Bills matchup
The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs are scheduled to kick off this evening at 6:30 p.m. EST at Arrowhead Stadium. It's a game with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line.
Both teams are more than capable of winning a championship this season. One could argue that they're the two best teams remaining.
Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes are both hungry for a Super Bowl berth. They both have extreme amounts of talent around them on both sides of the football. This is must-watch football for any fan.
With that being said, the Chiefs have made an intriguing roster move ahead of the game.
As shared by Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team, Kansas City elevated wide receiver Justyn Ross for the game.
Ross has had a very small role throughout his tenure with the Chiefs over the last two years. He has just six career receptions for 53 yards.
More than likely, this is a move all about depth. If an injury were to occur, Ross could step in and fill a void.
Hopefully for Kansas City, that does not end up happening. Ross possesses a ton of talent, but his tenure in the NFL has not offered him much of a chance to see the field with the Chiefs.
As for the Bills, the defense is going to need to step up in a big way. Defending against Mahomes is no easy task. They simply need to put pressure on Mahomes, keep him contained in the pocket as much as possible, and eliminate big chunk plays.
Offensively, Allen needs to move the football efficiently. Buffalo cannot afford to turn the football over in this game.
Earlier this season, the Bills were able to pull off a hard-fought 30-21 win over Kansas City at home. This game will be much different, but Buffalo is more than talented enough to pull off this win and advance to the Super Bowl.
Only time will tell and kickoff is just mere hours away. The anticipation is beginning to rise for the fans of both teams and game time can't get here soon enough.