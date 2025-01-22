Bills make two roster moves while preparing for title game vs. Chiefs
Quarterback Anthony Brown's one-week practice squad stint is over, and the Buffalo Bills have re-signed a defensive tackle to fill his spot.
Following Brown's release, the Bills welcomed run stuffer Eli Ankou back into the building. Ankou was cut to make room for the dual threat quarterback last week ahead of the January 19 divisional round matchup against the Baltimore Ravens and two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson.
Brown, a Jersey Shore product, seemingly aided the Bills' defense in preparing for the unique threat posed by the Jackson-led offense that also features future Hall-of-Fame running back Derrick Henry. In addition to some similarities to Jackson in terms of style, Brown has intimate familiarity with the Ravens' offensive operation being that he spent his entire rookie season with Baltimore in 2022.
It was Brown's second stint with the Bills this season. Buffalo brought him in to play its preseason finale alongside Ben DiNucci. Over 31 offensive snaps, he went 11-of-12 passing for 102 yards and added one rush for 13 yards.
With the Bills now preparing to visit the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game, Ankou gives the defense another option on the interior. The 30-year-old Ankou made two appearances for Buffalo earlier this season, totaling five tackles in back-to-back victories over Seattle and Miami.
RELATED: Three Bills' defensive starters battle injuries during AFC Championship Week
Defensive tackles DaQuan Jones and Ed Oliver started in the victory over Baltimore and were spelled by a combination of Austin Johnson, Jordan Phillips and Quinton Jefferson.
The Bills and the Chiefs are set to kick off at 6:30 pm ET on January 26.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —