WATCH: NFL gives WR Keon Coleman a t-shirt with his Bills logo painting on it
Keon Coleman's status as a fashion icon is seemingly expanding with each passing day.
The Buffalo Bills rookie wideout is already a style influencer in his new home region, making a hilarious first impression on Bills fans when he proudly spoke about the sale price of his chic yellow Macy’s jacket at his introductory press conference. The Buffalo faithful latched onto the humorous exchange, soon painting Coleman’s coat onto a downtown mural to immortalize the moment.
And Coleman’s status as a trendsetter is now even more entrenched thanks to the NFL itself; the receiver recently appeared in a social media video for the league in which rookies painted their respective team’s logos, and though Coleman’s work of art was largely overlooked throughout the clip, his rendition of the Buffalo logo was still inspired.
The NFL recently posted a follow-up video in which it printed the players’ drawings onto t-shirts and gifted the garments to the rookies, allowing fans to get a better look at Coleman’s painting.
You can watch the full video below:
We finally have a full look at Coleman’s artwork, and it’s now clear that the rookie (hilariously) painted a landscape as opposed to a crude rendition of the Buffalo logo. Instead of simply drawing a blue bison with a red streak through it, the wide receiver painted a buffalo standing against a cloudless blue sky, the sun radiating down and lighting the image.
Coleman understood the assignment and put his own distinct stamp on it—the sign of a true artist.
The wideout does briefly speak in the video, stating “They got me out of my comfort zone to paint. I tried my best, that’s the sad part.”
And his best is more than good enough, as he’s given Bills Mafia the best take on the Buffalo emblem since Josh Allen drew the infamous potato logo in 2018. The NFL is already an incredibly profitable business (generating roughly $12 billion in revenue in 2022); the league may be able to double—nay, triple—its profits from Bills fans alone if they were to sell these t-shirts to the general public.