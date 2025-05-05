Bills' electric WR Keon Coleman puts on a show at Micah Hyde's charity softball game
The 5th Annual Micah Hyde Charity Softball Game took place on Sunday at Sahlen Field in Buffalo, an event that brings the many of the Buffalo Bills together, and the entertainment did not disappoint the nearly 16,000 Bills' fans in attendance.
Hyde, a two-time All-Pro safety for the Bills who just retired in late January, holds the big event every offseason to benefit his Imagine for Youth Foundation, and has become a relaxed, fun opportunity for the Bills Mafia to see their favorite players while the players support Hyde and his charity, including 2nd year WR Keon Coleman, who put on a quite a show.
Coleman was a multi-sport athlete in high school, excelling at football and basketball. He played both sports for a year at Michigan State University before transferring to Florida State and focusing on football — a good call considering the Bills' drafted him with the 33rd pick in the 2024 NFL draft.
Coleman's elite athleticism was on full display on Sunday. The Bills defense had won the first four games, but it was Coleman leading the offensive players to a 12-6 victory this year, with a home run and a cannon arm from the hot corner that may be second on the Bills only to Josh Allen.
The event has raised $625,000 for Hyde's Imagine for Youth Foundation over the years, yet another example of the spirit and generosity of the Bills' Mafia. Coleman was also on the receiving end of their love, earning the fan-voted MVP award.
