Bills WR Keon Coleman reflects on emotions of late-season injury
One of the most challenging parts of football is how an injury can instantly stunt a player's momentum. It's an idea that Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman knows all too well.
Coleman was the latest guest on the “7PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony” podcast last week where the group discussed the ups and downs of his rookie season in Buffalo. He reflected on his crossroads moment in the NFL, where he was met with anger and fighting through the emotions of dealing with being injured.
“When I got hurt. Yeah, that was crazy. I had just came off with two good games. I'm thinking, I'm about to go fed the rest of the season. Like, Oh, this style is a real achievable. Got hurt. I was like, Godly. Then ended up missing a game, like an extra game, trying to recover that I didn't want to miss. That Rams game, I was throwing the ball that game. I was playing against my guys from Florida State, but I was hot. I was mad. But I think the injury thing and then bouncing back from that.”
After catching five passes for 51 yards in his debut, Coleman would suffer a hip injury after game two but did not miss time for it. Instead, he played through it and scored his first career touchdown against the Jaguars in Week 3.
The injury bug bit Coleman again in early November. He suffered a hand/wrist injury against the Dolphins and missed four games.
Coleman talked about the most challenging part of missing time with the injury and understanding his new role on the team.
“I think just missing the game, but understanding as a player, when you down, it's your next man up. I play for winning an organization, so whatever's working, we're going to keep doing. And whatever was working was what was opposite of what we was doing when I was there. We was a little more vertical doing different things because I was involved. Now that I was hurt, we adapted a different level of offense. And once I came back, I'm like, I understand I can't disrupt that to go back to me getting the ball doing all that. So just adjusting to a lesser role on the back half of the season was different.”
He finished with 29 catches for 556 yards and four touchdowns in 13 games. The postseason didn’t fare as well for Coleman as he caught three passes for 22 yards in three games.
It’s understandable to be frustrated with injuries and Coleman made the best of it by being a team player and working through the offense being called. This showed great character for a 21-year-old player who will only improve.
