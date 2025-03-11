Sports Illustrated raises another concern with Bills' early free-agency activity
The Buffalo Bills added one piece to each side of the ball in the hours after the NFL's free-agent tampering period kicked off on Monday.
With neither acquisition being a household name across the country, there are multiple non-Billievers who are critical of Buffalo signing wide receiver Josh Palmer and defensive lineman Michael Hoecht.
Sports Illustrated national writer Matthew Verderame has been grading every significant free-agent signing that's reported, and he isn't giving general manager Brandon Beane any flowers for the either addition.
After slapping the Palmer signing with a C grade, Verderame marked the Hoecht addition as a C+ but seemingly failed to justify it in his written analysis.
"The Buffalo Bills have spent most of the offseason keeping their own stars in-house on long-term extensions. Yet on Monday, they made a move to add from the outside by agreeing to terms with linebacker Michael Hoecht on a three-year deal worth $24 million. Hoecht, 27, spent his first four seasons with the Los Angeles Rams where he racked up 13.5 sacks, including a career-high six sacks and 11 quarterback hits in 2023. Joining the Bills, he’ll play alongside a talented front seven including Ed Oliver, Terrel Bernard and Greg Rousseau," said Verderame.
Hoecht, a contributor on the Super Bowl LVI team as a rookie, has shown elite versatility at the pro level. He has lined up on the edge and on the interior and even in a linebacker stance at times. For that reason, it's too early to tell what his role will look like on the Bills' defense, which is known to heavily rotate defensive linemen throughout a game.
Undrafted out of Brown, he did not miss a single regular season game in four years in the NFL. Hoecht's playing time came primarily on special teams as a rookie in 2021 before his opportunities increased on the defensive side in the subsequent seasons.
