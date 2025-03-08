Bills prevent longest-tenured player from reaching free agency
As far as players who have been with the Buffalo Bills for the entirety of head coach Sean McDermott's tenure, there are three who remain heading into 2025.
Left tackle Dion Dawkins and linebacker Matt Milano, who were 2017 draft picks, are both in the midst of long-term contracts. Long snapper Reid Ferguson, however, was set to become an unrestricted free agent at the start of the new league year next week.
Shortly after announcing a four-year contract extension for defensive end Greg Rousseau on Saturday, the Bills officially removed Ferguson from the pending free agents list. Buffalo re-signed the LSU product to a four-year deal, the terms of which were not disclosed.
Ferguson is coming off a contract that featured a $1.15 million average annual value, according to Spotrac.
Set to turn 31 years old on March 24, Ferguson has been a steady presence on Buffalo's special teams. He has never missed a game, making 131 straight regular season appearances. The long snapper, whose biological younger brother Blake plays for the Miami Dolphins, has 14 career tackles.
Ferguson's Bills tenure actually began as an undrafted free agent in 2016. He was cut prior to the regular season and later landed on the practice squad before becoming the starter in Year 2.
The re-signing marks the Bills' second special teams move of the week. The team released veteran punter Sam Martin to create approximately $2 million in salary cap space.
The recently-hired Chris Tabor will be the fourth different special teams coordinator since Ferguson first signed with Buffalo.
