Bills prevent longest-tenured player from reaching free agency

The Buffalo Bills locked up a core special teams player for four more seasons ahead of the new league year

Ralph Ventre

Jan 15, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills long snapper Reid Ferguson (69) and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Calvin Austin III (19) on a punt return in the third quarter of a 2024 AFC wild card game
Jan 15, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills long snapper Reid Ferguson (69) and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Calvin Austin III (19) on a punt return in the third quarter of a 2024 AFC wild card game / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
As far as players who have been with the Buffalo Bills for the entirety of head coach Sean McDermott's tenure, there are three who remain heading into 2025.

Left tackle Dion Dawkins and linebacker Matt Milano, who were 2017 draft picks, are both in the midst of long-term contracts. Long snapper Reid Ferguson, however, was set to become an unrestricted free agent at the start of the new league year next week.

Shortly after announcing a four-year contract extension for defensive end Greg Rousseau on Saturday, the Bills officially removed Ferguson from the pending free agents list. Buffalo re-signed the LSU product to a four-year deal, the terms of which were not disclosed.

Ferguson is coming off a contract that featured a $1.15 million average annual value, according to Spotrac.

Set to turn 31 years old on March 24, Ferguson has been a steady presence on Buffalo's special teams. He has never missed a game, making 131 straight regular season appearances. The long snapper, whose biological younger brother Blake plays for the Miami Dolphins, has 14 career tackles.

long snapper Reid Ferguson
Bills long snapper Reid Ferguson heads for punting drills on the last day of the Buffalo Bills training camp at St John Fisher University in Rochester Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022 / Shawn Dowd / USA TODAY NETWORK

Ferguson's Bills tenure actually began as an undrafted free agent in 2016. He was cut prior to the regular season and later landed on the practice squad before becoming the starter in Year 2.

The re-signing marks the Bills' second special teams move of the week. The team released veteran punter Sam Martin to create approximately $2 million in salary cap space.

The recently-hired Chris Tabor will be the fourth different special teams coordinator since Ferguson first signed with Buffalo.

Reid Ferguson (69) and Sam Martin (8)
Buffalo Bills long snapper Reid Ferguson (69) and Buffalo Bills punter Sam Martin (8) celebrate after an extra point Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, during a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. / Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ralph Ventre
RALPH VENTRE

Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.

