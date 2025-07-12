All-Time Buffalo Bills' Top 100 Players: 100 to 91
Ranking 100 players throughout Buffalo Bills' history is no small feat.
Trying to determine if a punter belongs on a list with quarterbacks or edge rushers, or even where they fall in the overall rankings, is challenging. As with any player ranking, it's all subjective and will certainly spark some debate on who belongs where.
The Bills have a long history dating back to their inaugural season in 1960, and as such, have a long list of great players who have donned the Bills uniform. All that said, we did our best to put together the Bills' top 100 players, starting with 91-100. This list includes a punter, a long snapper, a fullback, and even a special teamer.
Here is the first piece of the Bills' Top 100 Players, ranking 100 to 91.
100 — Reid Ferguson, LS
99 — Brian Moorman, P
Reid Ferguson is currently the Bills' longest tenured active player and the lone player remaining from the drought era. He joined the Bills in 2016 as a free agent. Brian Moorman was with the Bills for 13 years, 2001-2013, and had a career average of 43.8 yards per punt, which ranks 55th all-time. Moorman earned first-team All-Pro honors in 2005 and 2006.
98 — Sam Gash, FB
97 — Ernie Warlick, T
Sam Gash played with the Bills in 1998, 1999, and again in 2003. He was voted to the AFC Pro Bowl in '98 and '99, as well as second-team All-Pro in both years. Ernie Warlick played only four seasons, all with the Bills, but was voted to the AFL Pro Bowl each year. He was a member of the Bills' AFL title teams in 1964 and 1965.
96 — Mark Pike, Special Teamer
95 — Rian Lindell, K
Mark Pike was with the Bills from 1987 through 1998 and holds the team record for most special team tackles. He played in 173 games, which is the tenth most of any Bills player. Rian Lindell is second in Bills history in extra points (305), field goals (225), and points (980). He is third in field goal percentage at 83.3.
94 — Jerry Ostroski, OL
93 — Jay Riemersma, TE
Jerry Ostroski played his entire career with the Bills, spanning from 1994 to 2001. Ostroski offered incredible versatility, playing every position along the offensive line throughout his career. Riemersma ranks second in Bills history with 204 receptions and 2,304 yards. He ranks third among the Bills' tight ends in touchdowns with 20.
92 — Tyrod Taylor, QB
91 — Kurt Schultz, S
Tyrod Taylor earns a lot of praise for being the quarterback who finally ended the Bills' playoff drought in 2017. He earned Pro Bowl honors in 2015, and in three seasons with the Bills, he amassed 10,432 total yards. Kurt Schultz played for the Bills from 1992 to 1999, recording 21 career interceptions, which ranks 14th in Bills history.
