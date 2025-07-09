Bills' All-Time Top 5 Kickers: You may be surprised by No. 2
Kickers are often the top scorers on any team, and despite only playing a handful of snaps throughout a football game, their importance to team success cannot be overstated.
Still, many fans will overlook the position. We've seen games when kickers are only on the field for kickoffs, but we, Buffalo Bills' fans, e also seen games won and lost on a final kick.
Let's take a quick look back at Super Bowl XXV and one of the biggest plays in Super Bowl history. Bills kicker Scott Norwood's wide right field goal attempt would have given the Bills their first Super Bowl win in franchise history, and who knows how that one win could have potentially changed the team's fortunes over their next three Super Bowl appearances.
So, with that in mind, here are your top five kickers in Bills history.
5. Dan Carpenter
4. Scott Norwood
Dan Carpenter and Scott Norwood currently sit fifth and third in made field goals respectively. Carpenter's 86.5 field goal percentage is tops among all Bills kickers, and Norwood is eighth with a percentage of 72.3. Norwood ranks third in team history with 670 points, while Carpenter is seventh with 464.
3. Rian Lindell
2. Tyler Bass
Rian Lindell ranks third in Bills history with 83.3 percent made field goals, while Bass sits second all-time with 84.5 percent. Lindell made 225 field goals and Biss has hit 131, ranking second and fourth respectively. Lindell also ranks second in Bills history with 980 points, while Bass has scored 657, ranking fourth. Bass has only been kicking for the Bills for five seasons and could likely become the Bills' all-time leader in field goals made, percentage, and points before his career ends.
1. Steve Christie
Steve Christie ranks first in just about every category among Bills kickers. He's first in made field goals (234), extra points made (309), and total points (1011). Christie's field goal percentage of 78.3 ranks fifth among all players. Christie spent nine seasons with the Bills and ranks second with 144 games played in Bills history.
