Bills' All-Time Top 10 Linebackers: Matt Milano makes the cut
The Buffalo Bills have a long history of terrific linebacker play from the 1960s to the present day. This Top 10 list includes former AFL champions like Harry Jacobs and Mike Stratton, and Super Bowl participants Darryl Talley, Shane Conlan, and Cornelius Bennett.
Present day linebacker Terrel Bernard could play his way into the Top 10, but for now, only one active linebacker made the list. Still, the Bills continue their strong play at the linebacker position, and could make an argument this might be the best group since the Super Bowl days, but we'll see how that plays out in 2025.
Here are the all-time Bills' Top 10 linebackers.
10. Matt Milano
9. Eugene Marve
8. Harry Jacobs
7. Jim Haslett
6. Bryce Paup
Milano is an All-Pro linebacker and showed how much better the Bills' defense is when he's on the field. The problem is, he's had a tough time staying on the field, and recent injuries may have taken their toll. Harry Jacobs is a two-time Pro Bowl player and starting middle linebacker on two AFL championship Bills teams.
Eugene Marve and Jim Haslett played together during the early 80s. Marve was drafted in 1982 and finished fourth in Rookie of the Year voting. His counterpart, Haslett, who joined the Bills via the draft in 1979, earned Rookie of the Year honors.
Paup was only with the Bills three seasons, coming over from the Packers in 1995, but was phenomenal in his brief time. He earned Defensive Player of the Year in 1995 and was named first-team All-Pro that same year. He was also voted to the Pro Bowl all three years and totaled 33 sacks in that time.
5. Mike Stratton
4. Shane Conlan
3. London Fletcher
Stratton was a crucial part of the Bills' AFL teams that won back-to-back AFL titles, and earned Pro Bowl honors six times, one second-team All-Pro, and three first-team All-Pros. Conlan was drafted by the Bills in 1987 and earned Rookie of the Year, three Pro Bowls, and three second-team All-Pros.
Fletcher joined the Bills as a free agent in 2002, and in five seasons with the Bills, he never had fewer than 133 tackles. He finished his time in Buffalo with 730 tackles and 14.5 sacks. He wasn't added to any Pro Bowl or All-Pro honors during his time with the Bills, but certainly should have.
2. Cornelius Bennett
Former Bills' general manager Bill Polian executed one of the biggest trades in Bills history, acquiring Cornelius Bennett, the second overall pick of the Colts in 1987. Bennett played in Buffalo for nine seasons, earning Pro Bowl honors five times and first-team All-Pro in 1988. He recorded 52.5 sacks, ranking fifth in Bills history.
1. Darryl Talley
Talley played with the Bills for 12 seasons, drafted in 1983 with the 39th overall pick. In 12 years, he was voted to only two Pro Bowls but was the epitome of leadership and the most respected player on the Bills roster. Total tackles were loosely tracked until later in the 80s, but per Pro Football Reference, Talley is credited with 1,095 solo tackles, tops among all players in Bills history.
