Bills' All-Time Top 10 Cornerbacks: Where does Tre'Davious White fall?
The cornerback position is the deepest in Buffalo Bills' history comparatively speaking.
Ranking players throughout history was a tough exercise and a few outstanding corners were left off the list, including standouts Mario Clark and Terrance McGee.
McGee was known more for his return skills, but he excelled as a corner as well. He played 10 years in Buffalo, snagging 17 interceptions. Clark spent eight seasons in Buffalo, recording 25 interceptions, including seven in 1977.
Here are the Bills' all-time Top 10 cornerbacks.
10. Nate Clements
9. Booker Edgerson
8. Charles Romes
7. Taron Johnson
6. Nate Odomes
Clements finished third in Rookie of the Year voting in 2001, earned Pro Bowl honors in 2004, and had 23 interceptions in just six seasons in Buffalo. Edgerson played eight seasons in Buffalo and was a vital part of the Bills AFL titles. He finished his Bills career with 23 interceptions.
Romes spent ten seasons in Buffalo from 1977 until 1986, recording 28 career interceptions, ranking fourth in team history. Taron Johnson is one of the more underrated nickel corners, but has become one of the best. He earned second-team All-Pro honors in 2023.
Nate Odomes became one of the many stars on a Bills defense that featured Hall of Famers Bruce Smith and Cornelius Bennett. Odomes was the Bills starting corner throughout the Bills Super Bowl run. He finished his Bills career with 26 interceptions in seven seasons and earned Pro Bowl honors twice, and second-team All-Pro in 1993.
5. Tre'Davious White
4. Antoine Winfield
3. Tony Greene
Tre'Davious White could have been higher on this list, but injuries significantly impacted his career. Still, before the injuries, he was a two-time Pro Bowl player and was a first-team All-Pro in 2019. He also finished second in Rookie of the Year voting in 2017.
Antoine Winfield spent the first five years of his career in Buffalo and was dominate. He was known for this tackle ability, including recording more than 100 tackles in 2003. Tony Greene was a stud in the Bills secondary in the 70s. He finished his time with the Bills with 37 interceptions, second in team history.
2. Stephon Gilmore
Stefon Gilmore, like many Bills' cornerbacks during the playoff drought, didn't stick around in Buffalo long. He played five seasons with the Bills but became one of the most dominant in the league. During those five years, he recorded 14 interceptions and earned Pro Bowl honors in 2016.
1. Butch Byrd
Many of the cornerbacks in this top ten are interchangeable. An argument could be made for any of them to be moved up, but there isn't much debate who the number one should be. Butch Byrd holds the Bills record with 40 career interceptions in just seven seasons. In that time, he was a first-team All-Pro three times, and second-team once. He was named to five Pro Bowls and teamed with Edgerson in the AFL days to form the best corner tandem in Bills' history.
