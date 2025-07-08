Bills' All-Time Top 10 Safeties: Does Micah Hyde belong at top?
Throughout the Buffalo Bills' history, one will find some of the best safeties to have played this game. Going back to the early AFL days that included league standout George Saimes.
During the 1970s, defensive back Tony Greene would make this list, but he was so versatile that he also played cornerback, and you'll find him on the Bills' all-time Top 10 corners.
The Bills have been blessed with exceptional safety play since 2000. Of the Bills' top ten safeties, seven of them played in the 2000s, and an eighth played in the late 1990s and into the 2000s. But who made the list, who deserves to be named the best safety in Bills history?
Here are the Top 10 safeties in Bills' history.
10. Troy Vincent
9. Kurt Schultz
8. Donte Whitner
7. George Saimes
6. Aaron Williams
Troy Vincent came to the Bills later in his career, but his leadership on the Bills was invaluable. Kurth Schultz took over the starting safety role in 1995, a spot he held for five seasons, and recorded 21 interceptions in his eight seasons with the Bills.
Donte Whitner, known for his hard hits and tackling ability, gave the Bills the first five years of his career. In that time, he recorded 435 total tackles. George Saimes was part of the Bills AFL title teams. He was named to five AFL All-Star squads and a three-time All-Pro.
Aaron Williams could have done so much more in his career but late injuries limited his career to just six seasons. In that time, he recorded seven interceptions, 36 passes defensed, and 257 tackles.
5. Jordan Poyer
4. Henry Jones
3. Lawyer Milloy
Jordan Poyer joined the Bills in 2017, and with Micah Hyde, transformed the Bills' defense and formed the best safety duo in Bills history. He was named an All-Pro in 2021 and finished his Bills career with 22 interceptions and 682 tackles.
Henry Jones earned All-Pro honors in his second season in the league when he intercepted eight passes and recorded 92 tackles. Lawyer Milloy was added to the Bills roster in 2003 and formed a formidable duo with Vincent. He recorded 274 tackles in just three seasons in Buffalo.
2. Jairus Byrd
Jairus Byrd was outstanding in his five seasons with the Bills. He earned three Pro Bowl nods and two second-team All-Pros. He also finished second in Rookie of the Year voting when he led the league with nine interceptions and recorded 11 passes defensed.
1. Micah Hyde
Hyde came to Buffalo in 2017, becoming part of a safety tandem with Poyer that became arguably the best duo in the NFL. He earned second-team All-Pro honors in 2017 and again in 2021. He was named to the 2017 AFC Pro Bowl as well. Hyde gave the Bills exceptional play on the field and equally exceptional leadership.
