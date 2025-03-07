Bills Central

Fan favorite Buffalo Bill accepts coaching position at SEC football program

Buffalo's Pro Bowl defensive tackle will be coaching at his alma mater in 2025

Former Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Kyle Williams is joining the collegiate coaching ranks.

The fan favorite has accepted the defensive line coaching job at LSU, his alma mater, according to reports.

Williams was originally drafted in the fifth round of the 2006 NFL Draft out of LSU. His 13 year career in Buffalo included six Pro Bowls, a second team All-Pro, and 48.5 sacks.

Since his retirement in 2018, he had spent the last five years serving as the defensive coordinator for Ruston High School, also his alma mater, helping lead the Bearcats to three state championship appearances and a division title through 2023, according to KNOE News. It was announced in January that he would be stepping down from the position.

The Tigers are looking to replace Bo Davis, who joined the staff of the New Orleans Saints this offseason in the same role.

