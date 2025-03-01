NFL Draft class conveniently strong for Brandon Beane at Bills' position of need
The Buffalo Bills could use a reinforcement at defensive tackle, and the consensus is that 2025 is the year to draft one.
The depth of the defensive line class can be seen in a 64 percent increase in NFL Combine invitations. As draft guru Dane Brugler pointed out on X, there were 41 defensive tackles invited this week as opposed to 25 interior line prospects in 2024.
"We definitely talked to some huge guys, and some guys are a little more undersized, but they're excellent rushers," said Bills' general manager Brandon Beane.
Buffalo has officially met with Texas defensive tackle Alfred Collins and Michigan behemoth Kenneth Grant in Indianapolis while Bills' position coach Marcus West gets an up-close look at the defensive lineman working with them during on-field activities.
In terms of what, in particular, Beane is focusing on during defensive lineman evaluations, physical attributes are important.
"You start with, what are their measurables? Like, what does this guy look like? What are his features? Arm length, size, what does he do best?" said Beane. "Is he best as a rusher? Is this a guy you want to line up in a 3-tech role and get a one-on-one against a guard? Is this guy, is he just a power, straight-up ass-kicker?"
RELATED: Brandon Beane hints another 'Stefon Diggs' type move is possible
The good news for the Bills is that the pool is littered with promising prospects at one of their main positions of need.
"Is he going to walk his guy back into the pocket. Maybe he's not going to flip his hips, but he's going to condense the pocket and push the guard or the center into the quarterback's lap. Like, there's so many variables that these guys have," said Beane.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —